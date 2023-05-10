Turkish unemployment unchanged at 10% in March -stats institute

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 10.0% in March, unchanged from a month earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.6 percentage points to 21.8%.

The survey was not conducted in four provinces hit by the earthquakes in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said, adding they account for 4.4% of the households sampled.

The labour under-utilisation measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had started picking up again in recent months.

TUIK data showed the labour force participation rate in March was unchanged from a month earlier at 53.6%.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.