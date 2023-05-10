News & Insights

Turkish unemployment unchanged at 10% in March -stats institute

May 10, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 10.0% in March, unchanged from a month earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.6 percentage points to 21.8%.

The survey was not conducted in four provinces hit by the earthquakes in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said, adding they account for 4.4% of the households sampled.

The labour under-utilisation measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had started picking up again in recent months.

TUIK data showed the labour force participation rate in March was unchanged from a month earlier at 53.6%.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.