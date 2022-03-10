Turkish unemployment steady at 11.4% in Jan, underutilisation up slightly

Turkey's unemployment rate was steady at 11.4% in January, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation edged up 0.1 percentage point to 22.9%, data showed on Thursday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labour force participation rate fell 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier to 52.6% in January, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

