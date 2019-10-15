Turkish unemployment rises to 13.9% as recession still weighs

Contributor
Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 13.9% in the June-Aug period, while the seasonally adjusted rate hit its highest on record, according to official data on Tuesday that suggested workers are feeling the pinch from a recession that appeared to be easing.

Adds sanctions, history

ISTANBUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 13.9% in the June-Aug period, while the seasonally adjusted rate hit its highest on record, according to official data on Tuesday that suggested workers are feeling the pinch from a recession that appeared to be easing.

Turkey's week-long military incursion into northeastern Syria may lead to repercussions that hit its economy and keep unemployment lofty. On Monday, Washington applied sanctions on some Turkish ministries and government officials.

A currency crisis last year sent Turkish unemployment to a near-decade high of 14.7% in the January and February periods.

At 13.9%, unemployment was up 3.1 percentage points in the June-Aug period compared to a year ago, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute. It stood at 13.0% in the May-July period.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 14.3%, its highest level in the institute's data going back to 2005, and up from 14.0% in the previous period.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate rose to 16.5% from 15.3% a month earlier, the data showed, while youth unemployment was up 7.2 percentage points to 27.1%.

In a three-year economic programme that Ankara announced last month, unemployment is seen at 12.9% by year end and down to 11.8% by the end of 2020.

Turkey's economy economic activity slowed in the wake of the crisis that saw the lira lose nearly 30% last year and led to year-on-year economic contractions in the last three quarters.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters