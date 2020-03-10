Turkish unemployment rises to 13.7%, still lofty after recession

Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 13.7% in the November-January period from 13.3% a month earlier, official data showed on Tuesday, despite a pick-up in growth as the economy accelerated out of recession last year.

The major emerging market economy rebounded strongly in the fourth quarter from a recession triggered by a currency crisis in 2018.

The crisis also led to a jump in unemployment to a 10-year high of 14.7% in the first quarter of last year. Since then it has dipped a bit but remained lofty.

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.5% in the same period a year earlier. In the latest November-January period the labour market participation rate fell to 51.8%, from 52.5% a month earlier.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate rose to 15.8% in the November-January period from 15.4% a month earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.1% from 13.2% a month earlier.

