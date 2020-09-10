Turkish unemployment rises to 13.4% in May-July period

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose to 13.4% in the May-July period from 13% last year and participation edged higher from the previous month, reflecting fallout from the pandemic even as a ban on layoffs remained in effect, data showed on Thursday.

Employment dropped significantly for a second consecutive term, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed, declining by 2 million people year-on-year to stand at 42.4%. It was 46.4% in the same period last year.

The participation rate was 49%, rebounding from 47.6% a month earlier as more people began searching for work, though it was well short of the 53.3% rate last year. The non-agricultural unemployment rate rose to 15.9% from 15.3% a year earlier.

