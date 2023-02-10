Turkish unemployment rises to 10.3% December

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 10.3% in December, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.6 percentage points to 21.4%, data showed on Friday.

The labour under-utilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in December rose 0.1 percentage points to 54.1%.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.