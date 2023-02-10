Turkish unemployment rises to 10.3% December

February 10, 2023 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Gdansk newsroom for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 10.3% in December, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.6 percentage points to 21.4%, data showed on Friday.

The labour under-utilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in December rose 0.1 percentage points to 54.1%.

