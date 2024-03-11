News & Insights

Turkish unemployment rate rises to 9.1% in January

March 11, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Oben Mumcuoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 9.1% in January, official data showed on Monday, edging away from the lowest level in a decade which it hit in October.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in January rose to 53.9% from 53.6% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose to 26.5% from 24.8% the previous month.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5% in October, its lowest level in a decade.

