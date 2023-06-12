Turkish unemployment rate rises to 10.2% in April

ISTANBUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate edged up 0.1 points month-on-month to 10.2% in April, official data showed on Monday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 1.7 percentage points to 23.8%.

The survey, which was not conducted in some provinces hit by the February earthquakes in the previous two months, was carried out throughout the country in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) said.

The labour under-utilisation measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had started picking up again in recent months.

TUIK data showed the labour force participation rate in April rose to 53.9% from 53.0% a month earlier.

