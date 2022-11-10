Turkish unemployment rate rises to 10.1% in September

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.1% in September, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose to 20.3%, data showed on Thursday.

The labour under-utilisation measure, which stood at 19.9% in August, had been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for August was revised to 9.8% from an initial 9.6%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed. The labour force participation rate in September was unchanged from a month earlier at 52.9%.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)

