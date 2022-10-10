Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.6% in August

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points month-on-month to 9.6% in August, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell to 19.8%, data showed on Monday.

The labour under-utilisation measure, which stood at 22.4% in July, has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for July was revised to 10.0% from an initial 10.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed. The labour force participation rate in August rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.0%.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

