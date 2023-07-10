Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.5% in May

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate edged down 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 9.5% in May, official data showed on Monday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.2 percentage points to 22.5%.

The labour under-utilisation measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had risen slightly in recent months.

TUIK data showed the labour force participation rate in May dropped to 53.6% from 53.9% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdansk; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.