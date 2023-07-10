News & Insights

Turkish unemployment rate falls to 9.5% in May

Credit: REUTERS/Osman Orsal

July 10, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate edged down 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 9.5% in May, official data showed on Monday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.2 percentage points to 22.5%.

The labour under-utilisation measure has slid after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures but had risen slightly in recent months.

TUIK data showed the labour force participation rate in May dropped to 53.6% from 53.9% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdansk; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.