Turkish unemployment rate dips to 8.8% in December

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 8.8% in December, official data showed on Monday, edging back towards the lowest level in a decade which it hit in October.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in December rose to 53.5% from 53.0% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 2.1 percentage points to 24.7%.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.5% in October, its lowest level in a decade.

