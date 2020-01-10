Turkish unemployment rate dips to 13.4% in Sept-Nov

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.4% in the September-November period from 13.8% a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday, having hit a 10-year peak in the first quarter.

The unemployment rate stood at 11.6% in the September-November period a year earlier. The non-agricultural unemployment rate dipped to 15.7% in Sept-Nov from 16.4% a month earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.6% from 13.9% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Daren Butler)

