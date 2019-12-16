Turkish unemployment rate dips slightly to 13.8% in Aug-Oct

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.8% in the August-October period from 14.0% a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, having hit a 10-year peak in the first quarter.

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.8% in the August-October period from 14.0% a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, having hit a 10-year peak in the first quarter.

The unemployment rate stood at 11.4% in the Aug-Oct period a year earlier. The non-agricultural unemployment rate dipped to 16.4% in Aug-Oct from 16.7% a month earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.9% from 14.2% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More