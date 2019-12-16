Turkish unemployment rate dips slightly to 13.8% in Aug-Oct

ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.8% in the August-October period from 14.0% a month earlier, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, having hit a 10-year peak in the first quarter.

The unemployment rate stood at 11.4% in the Aug-Oct period a year earlier. The non-agricultural unemployment rate dipped to 16.4% in Aug-Oct from 16.7% a month earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 13.9% from 14.2% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)

