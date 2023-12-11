Turkish unemployment falls to lowest in a decade

Adds under-utilisation, participation

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate slipped 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 8.5% in October, its lowest level in a decade after a more than two-year slide, official data showed on Monday.

The seasonally-adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 0.5 percentage points to 21.3% in the same period.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in October rose slightly to 53.1%, from 53.2% a month earlier.

Unemployment, which was revised to 9% in September from 9.1%, has been dipping the last four months. It is at its lowest since November of 2012, and well off mid-2020 highs when it rose above 14%.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

