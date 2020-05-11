Turkish unemployment falls to 13.6% in Jan-March despite coronavirus

Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 13.6% in the January-March period from 13.8% a month earlier, data showed on Monday, falling despite the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak during March.

The unemployment rate stood at 14.7% in the same period the previous year. The non-agricultural unemployment rate edged down to 15.4% in the three-month period from 15.7% a month earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.7%from 12.6% a month earlier.

