Turkish unemployment falls to 12.8% in March-May despite coronavirus

ISTANBUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's headline unemployment rate fell to 12.8% in the March-May period from 13.2% a month earlier, according to data released on Friday which analysts have said does not show the economic blow dealt by COVID-19.

In April, the government imposed a three-month ban on layoffs to mitigate the pandemic's impact. Analysts said after last month's data that the unemployment fall reflects the narrow definition used, with those on unpaid leave not included.

The figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) showed a rise of more than 800,000 in the number of people not in the labour force compared to a month earlier.

The unemployment rate stood at 13.0% in the March-May period last year. The non-agricultural unemployment rate fell to 14.9% from 15.0% a year earlier, according to TUIK.

It also said the employment rate fell to 41.1% in March-May from 42.0% a month earlier, with the number of people not in the labour force rising to 32.932 million from 32.112 million a month earlier.

Compared to a year earlier, the number of people not in the labour force has risen by 4.072 million, the data showed.

