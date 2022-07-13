Turkish unemployment falls to 10.9% in May

Contributors
Canan Sevgili Reuters
Halilcan Soran Reuters
Published

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.9% in May, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose 0.8 points to 22.4%, data showed on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.9% in May, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose 0.8 points to 22.4%, data showed on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for April was 11.2%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.6%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters