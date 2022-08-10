Turkish unemployment falls to 10.3% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 10.3% in June, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation dropped 1.7 percentage points to 20.4%, data showed on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised unemployment rate for May was 10.6%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

The labour force participation rate fell 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 53.2%, the data showed.

