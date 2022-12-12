Turkish unemployment edges up to 10.2% in October

December 12, 2022

ISTANBUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point month-on-month to 10.2% in October, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation was unchanged at 20.3%, data showed on Monday.

The labour under-utilisation measure has been on a falling trend since peaking at 29.6% in January 2021 due to the economic fallout from pandemic measures.

The unemployment rate for September was unchanged at 10.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed. The labour force participation rate in October rose to 53.5% from 53.1% a month earlier.

