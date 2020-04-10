Turkish unemployment edges higher to 13.8% in Dec-Feb

Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Canan Sevgili Reuters
April 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 13.8% in the December-February period from 13.7% a month earlier, data showed on Friday, suggesting joblessness will remain high as the coronavirus outbreak delivers a shock beginning in March.

The unemployment rate stood at 14.7% in the same period the previous year. The non-agricultural unemployment rate edged down to 15.7% in the three-month period, from 15.8% a month earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 12.6% from 13.0% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

