Turkish unemployment edges higher to 13.8% in Dec-Feb

April 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate ticked up to 13.8% in the December-February period from 13.7% a month earlier, data showed on Friday, suggesting joblessness will remain high as the coronavirus outbreak delivers a shock beginning in March.

The unemployment rate stood at 14.7% in the same period the previous year. The non-agricultural unemployment rate edged down to 15.7% in the three-month period, from 15.8% a month earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Turkey's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 12.6% from 13.0% a month earlier.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.