Turkish unemployment dips to 9.4% in July

September 11, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Berna Suleymanoglu for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate slipped 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 9.4% in July, official data showed on Monday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation fell 1.5 percentage points to 22.7%.

The labour under-utilisation measure has largely slid since early 2021 but had risen slightly in recent months.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in July rose to 53.4% from 53.0% a month earlier.

