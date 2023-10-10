Turkish unemployment dips to 9.2% in August

GDANSK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate slipped 0.2 percentage points month-on-month to 9.2% in August, official data showed on Tuesday, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour under-utilisation rose 0.4 percentage points to 23.0%.

The labour under-utilisation measure had largely slid since early 2021 but has edged higher in recent months.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data showed the labour force participation rate in August fell to 53.3% from 53.4% a month earlier.

(Writing by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

