Turkish unemployment dips to 11.2% in Oct, underutilisation up

Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in October from a revised 11.4% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose to 22.8% from 21.8%, data showed on Friday.

The labour underutilisation measure had risen at the start of the year to around a peak touched during the height of the initial COVID-19 lockdown in May of 2020, but has since fallen back.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier to 52.0% in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

From January, the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.

