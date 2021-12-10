Turkish unemployment dips to 11.2% in Oct, underutilisation up

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 11.2% in October from a revised 11.4% a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose to 22.8% from 21.8%, data showed on Friday.

The labour underutilisation measure had risen at the start of the year to around a peak touched during the height of the initial COVID-19 lockdown in May of 2020, but has since fallen back.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier to 52.0% in October, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

From January, the data was presented in a new format in line with international standards.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.