Turkish unemployment dips to 11.2% in Dec, underutilisation rises

ISTANBUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 11.2% in December, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation rose 0.5 percentage points to 22.6%, data showed on Thursday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.5% in January 2021 under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.3 percentage points from a month earlier to 52.9% in December, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran Editing by Daren Butler )

