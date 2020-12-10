Turkish unemployment dipped in Q3 rebound from pandemic

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October from the previous period and participation held steady, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting a burst of economic activity between the first and second coronavirus waves.

The jobless rate stood at 13.2% a month earlier and was 13.8% a year earlier.

Turkey's economy rebounded sharply from a 10% contraction in the second quarter, though the pandemic still weighs on workers who have been kept on payrolls by a ban on layoffs. Coronavirus cases and deaths have hit record levels in recent weeks.

Total employment in the latest period was 27.7 million, down about 733,000 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

