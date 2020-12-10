Turkish unemployment dipped in Q3 rebound from pandemic

Contributors
Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Oben Mumcuoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

Turkey's unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October from the previous period and participation held steady, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting a burst of economic activity between the first and second coronavirus waves.

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October from the previous period and participation held steady, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting a burst of economic activity between the first and second coronavirus waves.

The jobless rate stood at 13.2% a month earlier and was 13.8% a year earlier.

Turkey's economy rebounded sharply from a 10% contraction in the second quarter, though the pandemic still weighs on workers who have been kept on payrolls by a ban on layoffs. Coronavirus cases and deaths have hit record levels in recent weeks.

Total employment in the latest period was 27.7 million, down about 733,000 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Oben Mumcuoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com; Reuters Messaging: jonathan.spicer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net @jonathanspicer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More