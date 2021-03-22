Turkish turmoil, Germany lockdown extension hit European stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 22 (Reuters) - A slump in Turkey's lira and worries about prolonged lockdowns in Germany pushed European stocks lower on Monday, with banks and travel shares taking the biggest hit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.5% by 0806 GMT, down for the second straight session after hitting a one-year peak last week.

The global mood soured as the Turkish lira dropped to a record low after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced a hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates over the weekend.

Euro zone banks exposed to the country such as Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC, Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI, France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, and Dutch bank ING INGA.AS fell between 1.6% and 5.2%.

Travel stocks .SXTP also dropped as a draft proposal seen by Reuters showed Germany was set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month.

The German DAX .GDAXI was down 0.5%, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI fell 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 0.8%.

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L rose 3.6% after it reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects.

