Turkish troops, militants clash on Syrian border -ministry

Daren Butler Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Militants carried out an attack with a rocket launcher on a Turkish military post near the Syrian border on Sunday, killing one soldier and wounding another, Turkey's defence ministry said.

It did not identify the militants, but Turkish forces are in conflict in that region with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara considers a terrorist group and which is a key part of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The ministry said that after the attack on the post at Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkish forces retaliated.

"Targets were identified in the area and immediately fired upon, with 12 terrorists neutralised according to initial information," the statement said. The term neutralised usually means killed.

It added that operations were continuing in the area.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

