Turkish Treasury says sells $2 bln of dollar-denominated eurobond

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Friday it finalised the tap of its January 2028 dollar-denominated eurobond with a nominal amount of $2 billion, at a coupon rate of 9.875%.

It said the offering attracted an orderbook of more than 2.5 times the issue size, with 55% of the issue sold to investors in the Middle East, 22% in Britain and 13% in the United States. Middle East investors accounted for 7% of buyers in a tap last month.

The funds raised from international capital markets in 2022 thereby reached $11 billion, the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

