Turkish Treasury mandates banks for eurobond issue

Adds initial price guidance

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Wednesday it had mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank for a euro-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2027, within the framework of its 2021 foreign financing programme.

Turkey has given initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the six-year bond, a term sheet showed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Yousef Saba Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

