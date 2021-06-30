US Markets
Turkish Treasury mandates banks for eurobond issue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Wednesday it had mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank for a euro-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2027, within the framework of its 2021 foreign financing programme.

Turkey has given initial price guidance of around 4.75% for the six-year bond, a term sheet showed.

