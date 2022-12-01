Turkish Treasury mandates banks for dollar-denominated eurobond

December 01, 2022 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun for Reuters

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Thursday it mandated Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan for a dollar-denominated eurobond maturing in January 2028, as part of its 2022 external financing programme.

