Turkish Treasury mandates banks for dollar-denominated eurobond

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish Treasury said on Thursday it mandated Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan for a dollar-denominated eurobond maturing in January 2028, as part of its 2022 external financing programme.

