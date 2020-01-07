Turkish Treasury holds auctions to switch three bonds

Adds trader comment

ANKARA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's Treasury ministry conducted switch auctions on Tuesday to exchange three bonds due in February, March and April with CPI-indexed government bond due July 7, 2027, according to central bank data.

The Treasury said it sold net 5.63 billion lira ($942 million) with a real rate of 3.02% in the switch auction for the bond due April 1, 2020.

It sold net 2.24 billion lira with a real rate of 3.03% in the switch auction for the bond due Feb 5, 2020, as well as net 2.10 billion lira with a real rate of 3.05% for the bond due March 11, 2020.

The Treasury had cancelled the issuance of a CPI-indexed bond due 2025 in its January programme, introduced switch auctions and decreased its internal debt forecast for January by some 10 billion lira.

A trader said the cost deducted from the bond due in April was high, which would relieve the Treasury during periods of frequent repayments, and added that the bond price "is relatively attractive."

($1 = 5.9732 liras)

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

