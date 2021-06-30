Turkish trade deficit widens 20% in May

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit widened 20.2% year-on-year in May to $4.129 billion according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

After trade a year earlier was hit sharply by the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey's exports in May jumped 65.7% and imports rose 54% compared with May 2020, the institute said. In 2020, the trade deficit climbed 69.1% to $49.915 billion.

