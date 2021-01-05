Turkish trade deficit widened to $49.9 bln in 2020 - ministry

ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit widened by 69.12% to $49.91 billion last year according to the general trade system, data from the trade ministry showed on Tuesday.

Imports rose 4.32% to $219.43 billion in 2020, while exports fell by 6.26% to $169.51 billion, the ministry's data showed. In December, imports rose 11.75% to $22.41 billion, while exports also rose 15.97% to $17.84 billion.

