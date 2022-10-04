Turkish trade deficit surges to $10.38 bln in September

Contributor
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YORUK ISIK

Turkey's trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit leapt 298% year-on-year in September to $10.384 billion, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, as surging energy import costs continue to widen the shortfall.

Exports rose 9.2% to $22.62 billion in September, while imports jumped 41.5% to $33.00 billion, the data showed.

In a speech, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said energy imports constituted around a third of total imports in the first nine months of the year.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters