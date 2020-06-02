Turkish trade deficit surges in May, minister says worst is over

Adds minister, vehicle sales

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports tumbled nearly 41% in May and the trade deficit widened sharplyunder the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, data showed on Tuesday, but the trade minister said the worst was over as exports rose month-on-month.

Trade with some of Turkey's main partners in Europe and the Middle East slumped as the coronavirus spread across the globe. Exports, a key source of foreign currency for Turkey, began dropping sharply in March.

In May, exports slid 40.8% year-on-year to $9.43 billion and imports fell 28.2% to $12.79 billion, according to the special trade system, trade ministry data showed. Special trade system data excludes imports to customs warehouses.

Turkey's trade deficit for May widened by 78.7% year-on-year to $3.36 billion.

Shortly before the data was released, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said exports rose 10.8% month-on-month in May, despite fewer working days due to religious and national holidays.

"The worst for exports is behind us. We are beginning to recover," she said, adding that the recovery would continue in June as Turkey relaxes lockdown measures against the pandemic.

Separate data on Tuesday showed sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles fell 2.4% year-on-year in May but rose 20.4% over the first five months of the year.

The market halved in size in the same period last year, when the Turkish economy fell into recession.

