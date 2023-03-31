Turkish trade deficit surges 51.4% in February

GDANSK, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 51.4% year on year to $12.08 billion in February, with imports climbing 10.1%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Imports stood at $30.71 billion, while exports fell by 6.4% to $18.64 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled in 2021, Turkey aims to achieve a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a currency that has tumbled in recent years.

Its deficit in the first two months of the year climbed 44.1% year on year to $26.33 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Canan Sevgili; editing by Jason Neely)

((canan.sevgili@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.