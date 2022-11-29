Turkish trade deficit surges 422% in October

ISTANBUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 421.7% year-on-year to $7.87 billion in October, with imports climbing 31.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Imports stood at $29.2 billion, while exports rose 3% to $21.33 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled last year, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a tumbling currency. Soaring global energy and commodity prices have made that target all but unattainable.

The deficit in the first ten months of the year climbed 168.3% to $91.05 billion, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer Editing by Ece Toksabay)

