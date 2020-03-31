Turkish trade deficit rose 72% year-on-year in Feb -statistics institute

Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose 72% year-on-year in February to $2.98 billion according to the general trade system, data from the statistics institute showed on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports increased 2.3% and its imports rose 9.8% compared with February 2019, the institute said.

