Turkish trade deficit rose 72% year-on-year in Feb -statistics institute

ISTANBUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose 72% year-on-year in February to $2.98 billion according to the general trade system, data from the statistics institute showed on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports increased 2.3% and its imports rose 9.8% compared with February 2019, the institute said.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.