Turkish trade deficit leaps to $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade deficit jumped 153.5% year-on-year in November to $5.033 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country's statistics institute showed on Thursday.

Turkey's exports fell 0.9% and imports climbed 15.9% compared with November 2019, the institute said. In the first 11 months of the year, the trade deficit climbed 82.5% to $45.344 billion.

