Turkish trade deficit jumps to $2.23 bln in November

ANKARA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit leapt 232.2% year-on-year in November to $2.234 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports rose 0.1% year-on-year to $15.503 billion and imports jumped 9.7% to $17.737 billion, the institute said.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

