Turkish trade deficit jumps to $2.23 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade deficit leapt 232.2% year-on-year in November to $2.234 billion, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports rose 0.1% year-on-year to $15.503 billion and imports jumped 9.7% to $17.737 billion, the institute said.

