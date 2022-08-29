Turkish trade deficit jumps 147% in July

Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 147% year-on-year to $10.69 billion in July, with imports surging 41.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Imports stood at $29.24 billion, while exports rose 13.4% to $18.55 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled last year, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a tumbling currency. Soaring global energy and commodity prices have made that target more difficult to attain.

The deficit in the first seven months of the year climbed 143.7% to $62.18 billion, the data showed.

