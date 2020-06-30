Turkish trade deficit jumps 102.7% year-on-year in May lockdown

Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 102.7% year-on-year in May to $3.42 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country's statistics institute showed on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports dropped 40.9% and imports fell 27.8% compared with May 2019, the institute said, reflecting the economic impact of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

