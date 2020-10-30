Turkish trade deficit almost triples in September - data

Turkey's foreign trade deficit leapt 189.6% year-on-year in September to $4.828 billion according to the general trade system, data from the country's statistics institute showed on Friday.

Turkey's exports rose 4.8% and imports jumped 23% compared with Sept 2019, the institute said. In the first nine months of the year, the trade deficit jumped 79.5% to $37.86 billion.

