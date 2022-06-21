US Markets

Turkish team to discuss Black Sea grain corridor in Russia this week -media

Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Daren Butler. Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A Turkish military delegation will travel to Russia this week to discuss details of a possible sea corridor in the Black Sea for Ukrainian grain exports, Turkish broadcasters said on Tuesday, citing sources from Turkey's presidency.

Broadcaster Haberturk said a four-way meeting between Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations would be held in Istanbul within 10 days, and President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres could join the meeting.

The sources cited by Haberturk said three corridors would be created under the plan at four separate ports in Ukraine's Black Sea city of Odesa, and that both Ukrainian and Russian food products would be shipped from there. They said 30-35 million tonnes of grain were expected to be shipped from there in 6-8 months.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Daren Butler. Editing by Jane Merriman)

