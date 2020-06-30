Turkish stocks log best quarter in a decade on re-opening hopes

Updates to close, adds MSCI, capital markets board

June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks closed out their best quarter since mid-2009 on Tuesday, propelled by optimism that the lifting of coronavirus-related lockdowns at home and abroad would boost the economy in the second half of the year.

Istanbul's main BIST 100 index .XU100 rallied some 30% in the second quarter, better than a nearly 18% rise in the emerging markets benchmark MSCI index .MSCIEF.

The gains came despite the Turkish economy's virtual standstill in April and May, and after the BIST 100 tumbled by more than 21% in the first quarter. Ankara eased most of its virus-related restrictions on June 1.

"Investors are currently willing to look on the bright side and the optimism created by the re-opening of economies was the main determinant in pricing," Deniz Invest analysts said in a research note, adding equities in several other countries also marked hot quarters.

In the second quarter of 2009 the main Turkish index rose more than 43%.

However stocks could stumble if MSCI, the big index provider, delivers on a warning that Turkey - a major emerging market economy - could be reclassified to "frontier" or "standalone" status if access to equities worsens.

MSCI cited the introduction of short selling bans in October 2019 and stock lending bans in February 2020.

Turkey could lose as much as $3.5 billion of foreign investment via passive funds if the country's equities get ejected from MSCI's widely followed emerging markets index, the Capital Markets Association estimated on Tuesday.

"It could trigger an exit of this investment. It is important to be on MSCI emerging markets index," association head Alp Keler said.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk, and Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler)

