Turkish stocks have best quarter since 2009 on re-opening hopes

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Turkish stocks were set to close out their best quarter since September 2009 on Tuesday, propelled by optimism that the lifting of coronavirus-related lockdowns at home and abroad would boost the economy in the second half of the year.

Istanbul's main BIST 100 index .XU100 rallied some 30.1% in the second quarter, better than a 17.7% rise in the emerging markets benchmark MSCI index .MSCIEF.

The gains came despite the Turkish economy's virtual standstill in April and May, and after the BIST 100 tumbled by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ankara eased most of its virus-related restrictions on June 1.

"Investors are currently willing to look on the bright side and the optimism created by the re-opening of economies was the main determinant in pricing," Deniz Invest analysts said in a research note, adding equities in several other countries also marked hot quarters.

In the second quarter of 2009 the main Turkish index rose more than 43%.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu and Canan Sevgili in Gdansk; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler)

