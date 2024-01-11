Turkish steelmaker Erdemir to invest $3.2 bln to cut emissions by 25%

Adds detail on investment, longer-term plans

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's largest steelmaker Erdemir EREGL.IS on Thursday pledged to invest $3.2 billion to achieve a 25% cut in its emissions by 2030.

Under the plan announced on Thursday, the Erdemir integrated steel mill will reduce coal consumption by using biomass and natural gas while the company builds new electric arc furnaces at its facilities in southern and northern Turkey, said Serdar Basoglu, CFO of controlling shareholder OYAK Mining Metallurgy.

Current capacity of 9.5 million metric tons of crude steel is expected to jump to 13.5 million tons with the addition of new electric arc furnaces by 2030, he said.

Basoglu added that Erdemir's goal is to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% by 2040 and become carbon neutral by 2050, three years before the country's target date for carbon neutrality.

The emission-reduction plans of Erdemir and Isdemir ISDMR.IS, both controlled by the OYAK military pension fund, envisage more than 70% of the required investment being financed by foreign loans, Basoglu said.

The company could also consider issuing foreign currency bonds, he said.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by David Goodman )

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.