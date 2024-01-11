News & Insights

Turkish steelmaker Erdemir to invest $3.2 bln by 2030 for green transition

January 11, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Turkish steelmaker Erdemir EREGL.IS will invest a total $3.2 billion in green transition by 2030, OYAK Mining Metallurgy CFO Serdar Basoglu said on Thursday, as the company aims to reduce emissions by 25% by that date.

Basoglu told a meeting to present the emission-reduction plans of Erdemir and Isdemir ISDMR.IS, both within the OYAK group, that Erdemir would finance more than 70% of this total investment with foreign loans.

It was considering the issue of eurobonds, he added.

