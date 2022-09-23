Turkish state banks likely to keep using Mir but offer more transparency to West -sources

By Ebru Tuncay and Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Turkish state banks are likely to continue using the Russian Mir payment system, but they will offer more transparency and assurances to the West that it is not being used to circumvent sanctions on Moscow, two sources told Reuters.

Western nations have been growing concerned over increased economic ties between Turkey and Russia, diplomats say, particularly after several meetings between President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan was quoted as saying on Thursday that Turkey would have to take steps on finding an alternative for the Mir system "whether we like it or not" due to the sanctions.

Two sources told Reuters that Turkish state banks would likely continue to use the system, while offering more transparency to the West.

"It's very likely that state banks will continue to service the Mir system," a person familiar with the matter said.

"But they will offer the EU and U.S. assurances and new mechanisms that gives them the ability to monitor the banks’ compliance with sanctions," the source added.

Two private Turkish banks, Denizbank and Isbank, suspended use of Mir this week after Washington expanded its sanctions on Russia, including targeting the head of the entity that runs the payments system.

NATO member Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Russia and has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, its Black Sea neighbours. It has also condemned Russia's invasion and sent armed drones to Ukraine as part of its diplomatic balancing act.

A senior banking source said the banks will decide themselves whether to keep using the system but that they will be very cautious about the issue.

"So we don't think the state banks would be indifferent to the situation; they would most likely assess the process thoroughly," the person said.

"I expect banks to say 'We are only allowing regular citizens to use Mir, not people who fall under sanctions'," the source said.

The U.S. sanctions target people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions. Last month the U.S. Treasury sent a letter to big Turkish businesses warning they risked penalties if they maintained commercial ties with sanctioned Russians.

Earlier this week, a senior U.S. administration official said Washington expects more banks will cut off Mir over sanctions risk and added that the suspension decisions by Isbank and Denizbank made a lot of sense.

(Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler and Kmi Coghill)

